Atasha Muhlach to represent PH at prestigious Paris debutante hall

Atasha Muhlach, the daughter of celebrity couple Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales has been chosen to represent the Philippines at the prestigious Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris, France this November.

Atasha’s parents shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts showing their daughter wearing an elegant emerald green ensemble.

“So happy and grateful to be given the opportunity to take part representing the Philippines in Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris 2022 November,” Atasga wrote.

Le Bal des Débutantes is the only Charity ball in the world where attendees wear couture and haute couture. The only way to attend the ball was to be chosen by founder Ophelie Renouard.

According to its website Ophele wants to bring together 20 young women and their cavaliers to the event every year.

Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital, a hospital for people with cardiological defects, will be among the beneficiaries of this year’s ball.

Natalia Zobel, Emily Madrigal, Dominique Cojuangco, and Monica Concepcion were some of the Filipino women invited to attend the ball.