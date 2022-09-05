WATCH: Vicki Belo impresses Yolanda Hadid, stuns thousands of netizens in glow up look

Vicki Belo wowed Yolanda Hadid and impressed thousands of netizens with her recent ‘glow up look’ on Instagram.

The celebrity dermatologist recently uploaded an Instagram video of herself transforming for her gala night dress at the launch of fashion magazine Vogue Philippines.

Vicki went from being barefaced to looking all dolled up in a bedazzling black dress while lip-syncing Beyoncé’s Break My Soul.

In the comments section, netizens couldn’t stop praising Vicki’s remarkable change.

Yolanda Hadid, the celebrity mother of supermodel sisters Gigi and Bela Hadid, even replied with a heart emoji: “You, look amazing, wow.”

Vicki and Yolanda’s friendship began while Gigi was still not a model.