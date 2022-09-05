Janella Salvador confirms split with BF, now a single mom

Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador has confirmed that she is now a single mother and parted ways with her former boyfriend Markus Paterson.

The revelation was made during her interview in a recent vlog of broadcaster Bernadette Sembrano.

Janella currently portrays the role of Valentina in the television series ‘Darna’. In the vlog, Janella was asked if she can relate to her character.

“Relate ako kasi si Regina, pag meron siyang ipinaglalaban, as long as alam niyang nasa tama siya, ilalaban niya talaga,” she said.

“Ganoon ako as a person, as long as wala akong natatapakan, kasi I like learning. I like challenging myself,” the young actress added.

Bernadette then asked Janella if what was jer latest battle.

“Being a single mom — talagang nilalaban ko yun. At the end of the day, alam kong kaya ko naman siya. As much as I love the people around me who are always there to help me, I always want to know na kaya kong gawin “ she said.

“I can rely on myself na hindi ko kailangang humingi ng tulong sa iba,” the actress added.

For now, Janella relies on her mother Jenine Desiderio as her inspiration.

“Siguro kasi I saw my mom, growing up, kung paano siya… she was able to raise us on her own. So, siguro na-embody ko rin kung paano siya… I wanted to be independent as well,” she said.