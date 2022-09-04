Heart Evangelista to share more about ‘unfiltered life’ on social media

Kapuso fashion icon Heart Evangelista is now ready to share more of her ‘unfiltered life’ on her social media accounts.

In a recent vlog, Evangelista said she wants to share her authentic self this time around on her future posts.

“Not everything is dandy and beautiful at the end of the day, but I feel like it’s so important to always be authentic and really stay true to yourself whether people agree with you or not,” she said.

“It’s about living your life and if somebody out there relates to you, then that’s wonderful,” she added.

The update comes after she admitted that she’s been going through a lot of personal stuff.

“I’m not gonna lie, I’ve been going through a lot of personal stuff in my mind,” she said in her previous vlog.

“I’m not gonna deny that I’ve been going through some personal struggles… I feel a lot of pressure in my life, and basically now, I’m really in search of just being happy,” Heart added.

The actress has yet to address speculations on the status of her marriage with Senator Chiz Escudero. Heart surprised her followers when she changed her Instagram handle by dropping the Escudero surname and changed it back to Evangelista.