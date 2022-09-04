EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Heart Evangelista to share more about ‘unfiltered life’ on social media

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Kapuso fashion icon Heart Evangelista is now ready to share more of her ‘unfiltered life’ on her social media accounts.

In a recent vlog, Evangelista said she wants to share her authentic self this time around on her future posts.

“Not everything is dandy and beautiful at the end of the day, but I feel like it’s so important to always be authentic and really stay true to yourself whether people agree with you or not,” she said.

RELATED STORY: Heart Evangelista takes pot-shots at basher for calling her gold digger

“It’s about living your life and if somebody out there relates to you, then that’s wonderful,” she added.

The update comes after she admitted that she’s been going through a lot of personal stuff.

“I’m not gonna lie, I’ve been going through a lot of personal stuff in my mind,” she said in her previous vlog.

READ ON: Heart Evangelista calls out groups who kill stray cats instead of spaying them

“I’m not gonna deny that I’ve been going through some personal struggles… I feel a lot of pressure in my life, and basically now, I’m really in search of just being happy,” Heart added.

The actress has yet to address speculations on the status of her marriage with Senator Chiz Escudero. Heart surprised her followers when she changed her Instagram handle by dropping the Escudero surname and changed it back to Evangelista.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

margin iloilo

DMW assures justice for OFW mom of 13-year-old rape victim

7 mins ago
Dubai honest Mohammad Azad Mohammad Razaq 45k

Dubai honors honest resident who returned AED 45,000 to authorities

2 hours ago
iStock 1203763961

Woman ordered to pay AED 69,000 credit card bill, after using friend’s card to pay traffic fines

2 hours ago
Janella Salvador

‘I can rely on myself’: Janella Salvador now a single mom

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button