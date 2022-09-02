Toni Gonzaga joins Manny Villar’s AMBS TV network

Television host Toni Gonzaga has announced that she will be part of Manny Villar’s new TV network called AMBS.

“Thank you for the warm welcome AMBS. I’m so happy to be part of your family,” the former Kapamilya star said.

“I’m so excited for our partnership and I can’t wait to share with you all what we have been working on in the coming days,” Toni added.

RELATED STORY: ‘We respect her personal choices’: ABS-CBN accepts Toni Gonzaga’s resignation as ‘PBB’ host

Toni also shared photos of her contact signing together with husband Paul Soriano.

Toni left ABS-CBN after she endorsed then candidate Bongbong Marcos. Toni left as host of the reality show ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ after drawing flak from netizens on her campaign activities.