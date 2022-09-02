EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Baby captures netizens hearts after laughing non-stop during his baptismal

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago

A four-month-old baby is bringing good vibes across the internet for laughing non-stop in front of the priest who is presiding over his baptismal.

Baby Xyrel Gray was baptized last Sunday, August 28 at  St. Therese Church in Lahug, Cebu.

Chinee Cyrel Pagao shared with The Filipino Times that she did not expect for Baby Xyrel to be all giggly during the ceremony.

“Mostly sa mga bata tulog kundi iiyak pero si baby tawa lng ng tawa,” said Pagao.

Baby Xyrel’s video has garnered more than 2 million views since it has been posted and has more than 20 thousand reactions.

According to Pagao, she is happy that her baby is bringing good vibes across the internet.

“Nakaka-proud po at napakasaya di ko talaga expect na aabot sa ganong views kasi 4-month old lng si baby pero nag hatid na sya nang kaligayahan sa mga tao at dami na aaliw sa kanya. Good vibes lang gusto ni baby para sa lahat,” said Chenee.

 

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

koko pimentel vic rodriguez

Pimentel calls out Rodriguez for absence on Senate probe on sugar importation fiasco

2 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 09 02 at 4.32.10 PM

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 Depicted: The Ultimate true sound earbuds with pure voice call

2 hours ago
TFT suman

Teacher shares heart-warming story of student who ‘pays it forward’

5 hours ago
ibc 13

IBC-13 to shut down in January 2023 due to lack of funds

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button