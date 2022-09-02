Baby captures netizens hearts after laughing non-stop during his baptismal

A four-month-old baby is bringing good vibes across the internet for laughing non-stop in front of the priest who is presiding over his baptismal.

Baby Xyrel Gray was baptized last Sunday, August 28 at St. Therese Church in Lahug, Cebu.

Chinee Cyrel Pagao shared with The Filipino Times that she did not expect for Baby Xyrel to be all giggly during the ceremony.

“Mostly sa mga bata tulog kundi iiyak pero si baby tawa lng ng tawa,” said Pagao.

Baby Xyrel’s video has garnered more than 2 million views since it has been posted and has more than 20 thousand reactions.

According to Pagao, she is happy that her baby is bringing good vibes across the internet.

“Nakaka-proud po at napakasaya di ko talaga expect na aabot sa ganong views kasi 4-month old lng si baby pero nag hatid na sya nang kaligayahan sa mga tao at dami na aaliw sa kanya. Good vibes lang gusto ni baby para sa lahat,” said Chenee.