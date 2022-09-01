Entertainment

Award-winning actress Jaclyn Jose retires from showbiz

Award-winning actress Jaclyn Jose has announced her retirement from the entertainment industry.

Jaclyn shared her decision on her social media account while sharing a photo of her at the recent GMA Thanksgiving Gala.

“I am retiring, maraming salamat po,” Jaclyn wrote.

In the comments section, Jaclyn said that it’s not an easy decision to quit showbiz. She said her daughters Andi and Gwen are her priority now.

“Masakit. But I know I have to go,” she said.

“I just so love Andi and Gwen most and foremost to have come into this,” Jaclyn continued.

The award-winning actress sealed her caliber in acting when she won the Best Actress award at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

