Cristy Fermin returns to work after losing voice for 2 weeks

Cristy Fermin has returned to work after not being able to speak in the last two weeks.

The veteran showbiz columnist returned to her radio show at the Kapatid network on August 29.

The ‘Queen of Marites’ underwent a polyp throat surgery at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City on August 15 to cure her hoarse voice.

Cristy said her polyps were negative for cancer cells.

“Puro sign language lang ako pero ang pinakamaganda, negative sa cancer cells ang polyp specimen,” she told Pep.ph.

“Wala na ang pamamalat ko. Jusko, kahit tulog yata ako, e, nagsasalita pa rin ako. Napakahirap,” she added.

Cristy said her doctor was also the surgeon of some veteran singers when it comes to throat polyps.

“Si Dr. Maita ang doctor ng mga singer, magkasunod kami na inoperahan ni Erik Santos,” she said.

“Salamat sa Diyos, naging madali ang paggaling ko dahil sa mga dasal ng mga kapamilya, kaibigan at mga taga-suporta ng Cristy,” Cristy added.