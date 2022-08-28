Miss England 2022 candidate surprises pageant fans for competing without make-up 

A candidate of the Miss England 2022 surprised pageant fans when she competed without makeup to challenge beauty standards.

Twenty-two year old Melisa Raouf made it to the finals of the competition and made history as the first contestant to compete without make up in the last 94 years.

Organizers of the pageant previously include segments where candidates will show their true self by showing their bare faces but Melisa was the first one to compete during the entire competition without using any cosmetics.

In an exclusive interview by the Independent, Melisa said that she wants to promote beauty from within and challenge existing beauty standards.

“It means a lot to me as I feel many girls of different ages wear makeup because they feel pressured to do so,” Melisa said,

“If one is happy in their own skin, we should not be made to cover up our face with makeup. Our flaws make us who we are and that’s what makes every individual unique. I think people should love and embrace their flaws and blemishes, as we know real beauty lies within simplicity,” she added.

Melisa revealed that she also tried using make up at a young age but still felt like she is below the beauty standards of the society.

“I have recently accepted that I am beautiful in my own skin and that’s why I decided to compete with no make-up. I still feel confident in myself, with makeup I’m all concealed. This is who I am, I’m not afraid to share who I am. I wanted to show who Melisa truly is,” she said.

The competition will have its coronation night in October, Melisa will compete along with 40 other candidates.