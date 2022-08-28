Manny Pacquiao receives master’s degree at PH Christian University 

Former senator and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao received his master’s degree from the Philippine Christian University on Saturday.

Pacquiao took up the course Master in Management, Major in Public Administration.

The Senate Twitter account congratulated Pacquiao together with 30 other senate employees who also graduated from the course.

Pacquiao graduated from the University of Makati in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science degree.

He ran for the May 2022 presidential elections but ranked third in the final results of the elections.

President Bongbong Marcos emerged as the winner via landslide victory with over 31 million votes.