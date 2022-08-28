EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Manny Pacquiao receives master’s degree at PH Christian University 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Courtesy: Senate PH

Former senator and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao received his master’s degree from the Philippine Christian University on Saturday. 

Pacquiao took up the course Master in Management, Major in Public Administration. 

The Senate Twitter account congratulated Pacquiao together with 30 other senate employees who also graduated from the course. 

Pacquiao graduated from the University of Makati in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science degree. 

He ran for the May 2022 presidential elections but ranked third in the final results of the elections.

President Bongbong Marcos emerged as the winner via landslide victory with over 31 million votes. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022 08 28 at 1.08.49 PM

Sunshine Cruz, Cesar Montano reunite in daughter’s 18th birthday 

2 mins ago
skechers back to school

Enjoy comfortable, stylish shoes for your kids this new school year with Skechers

9 mins ago
bare

Miss England 2022 candidate surprises pageant fans for competing without make-up 

27 mins ago
TFT liza 1

Filipino families to enjoy branded items at huge discounts at Expo Centre Sharjah’s back-to-school 10-day Summer Sale

28 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button