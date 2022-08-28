EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Luis Manzano recounts moment when baby waved ‘hello’

Screengrab of Luis Manzano's baby during ultrasound appearing to be 'waving'

Beside being excited, Luis Manzano also had fears ahead of becoming a father of his first child with wife, actress Jessy Mendiola.

The Filipino actor-TV host highlighted this on his YouTube channel where he was asked by Mendiola about the emotions he has been feeling so far in their journey to parenthood.

“As a first-time dad, syempre merong excitement, merong pressure — meron bang takot or kaba?” Mendiola asked.

“Sobra, it’s overwhelming — the uncertainty of things, not just sa pandemic, not just sa economy [but] the uncertainty of life in general, nandyan ‘yung fear e. Paghahandaan mo lahat ng ‘yan pero life always has a curveball sa atin,” he said. “Pwede kang maghanda to some extent pero ‘yung takot hindi mawawala.”

In his latest vlog, Manzano then got emotional as he recounted the first time they had an interaction with their child, which was when they went for an ultrasound and saw the baby with its hand “waving” at them.

“Sa mga unang ultrasounds, makikita mo parang mga dot lang or small figure pero nung nag-hello talaga siya — it’s as if naghe-hello daddy, hello mommy siya — parang talagang wow,” he stated. “Doon nag-sink in na magiging daddy na talaga ako,” he was quoted as saying.

Manzano also vowed to always be present in his wife and child’s lives, adding that experiencing ups and downs with them is what he looks forward to the most in being a father.

