LAST CHANCE! Limited tickets left at Jo Koy’s ‘Funny is Funny’ tour this September 3

Filipinos and UAE residents are already anticipating the fun-filled antcis of Fil-Am comedian Jo Koy as he will be returning to Dubai for the upcoming Middle East leg of his ‘Funny is Funny’ world tour.

“I left my heart in Dubai and I cannot wait to get back to share my stories. Dubai is going to be one of the first to see my new material from my Netflix special before it even gets aired in September,” shares Jo Koy.

The Filipino-American comedian will perform an evening of brand-new, unreleased material for fans in Dubai. He brings to the stage his own life experience and vibrant family tales.

Blu Blood is pleased to announce that Jo Koy will return to Dubai on September 3rd for his long-awaited Funny Is Funny event at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Jo Koy, a top stand-up comedian today whose humor has captivated people all over the world, has come a long way from his beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee shop to his current status of consistently selling out the most prestigious venues in the world.

Jo Koy – Funny Is Funny is presented by Blu Blood in association with Coca-Cola Arena. Limited tickets from Dhs 180 are available from jokoy.com, coca-cola-arena.com, Dubai Calendar, PlatinumList and BookMyShow.

Presented by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishments (DFRE), DSS promises a season of joy and summer fun for all across the city from 1 July to 4 September 2022. Residents and visitors can enjoy and indulge in the most attractive shopping deals, retail experiences, unforgettable events, and sumptuous dining.

Make sure to plan your summer in Dubai and make the most of everything the city has to offer from relaxing staycations, exciting live entertainment, gastronomical experiences, family outings and the best shopping deals. The full calendar of events can be found on www.mydss.ae and @CelebrateDubai and @StyledbyDubai on social media channels.