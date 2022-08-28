LAST CHANCE! Get your tickets at Dubai’s highly-anticipated ‘Pinoy Piyesta’ concert and variety show this September 2

On September 2nd, six of the Philippines’ hottest and trendiest performers will play at the Coca-Cola Arena in an incredible one-night-only event, so Filipinos in Dubai and the UAE should note that day on their calendars!

The performance will transport Filipinos back in time with songs that have been popular since the 1990s, as well as antics and jokes that will fill the Coca-Cola Arena with laughter and a good time to amuse abroad Filipinos who have been working hard to support their families back home.

“Filipinos are a thriving community within Dubai, one which we have come to embrace and enjoy. They are truly unique and proud people with a strong love for their culture and their country and we are looking forward to bringing a bit of home to them with this concert and showcasing their colourful way of life,” says Blu Blood MD and CEO, Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman.

Internationally known Filipino singers and comedians including Asia’s Soul Supreme, KZ Tandingan, musician Morisette, pop-rock sensation Yeng Constantino, and OPM hitmaker Erik Santos will perform at the event with their signature hits and new releases. K Brosas and Ethel Booba, two singer-comedians, each bring their own special brand of humor to the event.

‘Pinoy Piyesta’ is proudly brought to you by leaders in entertainment, Blu Blood, in association with Dubai Summer Surprises. A not-to-be-missed event, tickets are available at www.coca-cola-arena.com, Dubai Calendar, PlatinumList and BookMyShow.