Filipino families to enjoy branded items at huge discounts at Expo Centre Sharjah’s back-to-school 10-day Summer Sale

Filipino families in Sharjah searching for top-quality and branded items at huge discounts can now take advantage of the 10-day Summer Sale 2022, in time for the students’ return to their schools in a few days’ time.

The highly anticipated sale event, which had an excellent debut the previous year, is returning to Expo Centre Sharjah this year with loads of discounts and offers with many items intended for students who will be back to school.

Hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah in association with Liz Exhibition, the Summer Sale 2022 got under way on August 26 and will continue until September 4, providing a one-stop shop for school supplies, home appliances and furniture, electronics, footwear, lifestyle, toys and clothing.

“With its very first edition, Summer Sale has become an integral part of every resident’s summer schedule. For every resident, the end of August means preparing their children to get back to school with new sets of uniforms, stationery and other essentials. For them, the Summer Sale at Expo Centre Sharjah is a must visit since it brings together all the leading brands and showcases the widest range of products under a single roof for 10 days that gives them enough time to plan their visit. Besides, returning holidaymakers generate great demand for household goods, electronics and clothing,” said H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

The Summer Sale will also benefit from the impressive rise in consumer spending in the first half of this year, which has also underscored the fact that economic rebound is continuing and rising prices have not affected spending by residents. “The robust projections of economic growth, biggest jump in job creation among Gulf countries, and increasing consumer sentiment and spending are sure to add up to boosting footfalls at a bargain-hunting event like Summer Sale 2022,” said Mr. Jacob Varghese, from Liz Exhibition’s.

The participants this year include some of the country’s well-known brands and retailers such as 1) Jacky’s electronics 2) Brand Bazaar 3) Baby Shop 4) Kiabi 5) Splash 6) Bellissimo Perfumes 7) Homestyle 8) Play Smart and among others.

“Summer Sale has fast become popular like our other events at Expo Centre Sharjah such as Ramadan Nights, Big Shopper Sale and Winter Clearance Sale. Presence of leading retailers in the country and fantastic deals on a wide range of products will ensure that Summer Sale will continue to grow,” said Mr Jacob Varghese, CEO, Liz Exhibitions.

The Summer Sale 2022 will be open from 11 am to 11 pm on all days with an entry fee of Dhs 5 and free parking. Children below 12 enter for free.