Ai-Ai Delas Alas not bothered on ‘persona non grata’ tag in QC 

Actress Ai-Ai Delas Alas remains unfazed on the issue of being declared persona non grata in Quezon City after her impersonation of Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

“Wala naman akong problema sa kanila. Sila naman ang may problema,” Ai-Ai said in a recent press conference.

“Unang-una, hindi naman ako ang gumawa ng trianggulo,” she added.

The actress said she only did her part as an actress. She also did not say anything against Belmonte.

“Umakting lang naman ako na parang si Mayora at saka in fairness sa akin, wala akong sinabi na hindi maganda. Kahit ulit-ulitin pa nila ang panonood sa video,” she said.

“Basta ang dialogue ko lang sa video, magre-resign na ako kasi pagod na ako,” Delas Alas added.

Ai-Ai said it was her family who was affected by the person non grata resolution. She has been living in Quezon City for 10 years.

