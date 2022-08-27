‘Badjao Girl’ Rita Gaviola suffers from breast cyst

A cyst has been detected on “Badjao Girl” Rita Gaviola’s breast, the Filipina celebrity has revealed.

Gaviola, in an interview with broadcaster Karen Davila, highlighted that the cyst initially went away after taking medications, but it eventually came back.

Though it does hurt when she touches the area, but the cyst is not cancerous, she said

Gaviola also stressed that while the cyst is not cancerous, it does hurt when she touches the area.

“Nagpa-check up na po ako dati. Meron po talaga siya, sabi nila parang bukol, normal lang sa babae,” she told Davila while pointing to her chest. “Tapos ayun, binigyan ako ng gamot. So uminom ako hanggang sa nawala, pero bumalik siya.”

(I had a checkup before. There really is a cyst there, they say it is normal for women. Then they gave me medicine. So I took the medicine until it went away, but it is back now.)

Gaviola had opted to set aside plans for another medical checkup so she could buy food for her family.

“[Parang] kailangan kong tiisin na hindi ako nakapagpa-check up, kasi imbes na i-check up ko, ibigay ko na lang sa parents ko pambili nila ng pagkain… Ayun po ang hindi alam ng karamihan, lalo na yung pamba-bash nila. Mas lalong nakakaapekto sa akin iyon kaya tiniis ko lang nang tiniis,” she was quoted as saying in an Inquirer report.

(I had to endure not going for checkups because instead of a checkup, I would give money to my parents so they could buy food… That is what many people do not know, especially when it comes to their bashing. It just affects me so much so I just put up with it.)