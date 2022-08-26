Sandara Park recovering from COVID-19

Korean superstar Sandara Park, who tested positive for COVID-19, is recovering.

“I was resting quietly and recovering, but the article went out,” the former 2NE1 member tweeted in Korean.

“I’m so sorry that all of this week’s schedule was delayed,” the Google translation of her tweet read.

“Don’t worry guys, I was a little sick with body aches and chills only on the first day. Now, only my neck hurts. Voice has become strange… [but] it will recover!” she added.

Sandara also told her fans that she is taking her medicine and meals regularly.

Korea’s YTN earlier reported that tested positive for COVID-19 and will halt all her scheduled activities.