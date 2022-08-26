EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Sandara Park recovering from COVID-19

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Korean superstar Sandara Park, who tested positive for COVID-19, is recovering.

“I was resting quietly and recovering, but the article went out,” the former 2NE1 member tweeted in Korean.

“I’m so sorry that all of this week’s schedule was delayed,” the Google translation of her tweet read.

RELATED STORY: Fans admire K-pop superstar Sandara Park’s new look in her photo shoot

“Don’t worry guys, I was a little sick with body aches and chills only on the first day. Now, only my neck hurts. Voice has become strange… [but] it will recover!” she added.

Sandara also told her fans that she is taking her medicine and meals regularly.

Korea’s YTN earlier reported that tested positive for COVID-19 and will halt all her scheduled activities.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

missing 2

PNP urged to probe reports of abductions, rape

2 hours ago
iStock 946539488 1

4 out of 10 employed Filipinos ‘overqualified’ for their jobs – study

2 hours ago
iStock 1213497796 1

Over 1.5M Filipinos work as freelancers for overseas firms

3 hours ago
gavel hammer court

Court orders firm to pay woman AED100,000 for not employing her

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button