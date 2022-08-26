Cherie Gil’s son Raphael Eigenmann Rogoff pays tribute to mom

Raphael Eigenmann Rogoff, the son of the late Cherie Gil, has paid tribute to her mom through a heartbreaking post on Instagram.

Raphael posted a photo of him with the veteran actress in what could be one of their happy times together.

“You were a gift to this world. You touched every life that you came across, whether through the silver screen, on stage, or in person,” Raphael said.

“To your most prized fans, you were Cherie Gil, La Primera Contravida. To some, Evangeline Rose; or perhaps Cheech. To me, simply, Momma—my homie. What a luxury,” he added.

Raphael also described her mom as a light that filled every room. He also called her the life of the party.

“Your laugh, wit, and humor, resonated deeply with all who had the pleasure of basking in it,” he wrote.

Raphael also shared some of the life lessons he learned from his mother Cherie.

“You taught me to love unconditionally and bathe in the beauty of emotions; to appreciate every moment, big or small, happy or sad. You showed me how to live freely; with no care in the world. Always wearing your heart on your sleeve and unapologetically being yourself. Always,”Raphael said.

The actress died last August 5 after battling a rare form of cancer.

“Cherie was diagnosed with a rare form of endometrial cancer in October of last year after deciding to relocate to New York City to be closer to her children. She then underwent treatment at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center of New York,” the family said.

Gil requested to make her diagnosis private and her family supported her decision all throughout.

“Cherie fought bravely against her illness, with grace and strength. Despite her struggles, she always managed to exude courage and never lost her trademark sass, wit and infectious humor, or her larger-than-life personality. She spent her last days surrounded by family and loved ones,” the family said.