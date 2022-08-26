Aquino family seeking ‘correct treatment’ for Kris’ four autoimmune diseases

Ballsy Aquino, sister of Queen of All Media Kris Aquino, revealed that health experts are still trying to find ways to treat her sister from a total of four autoimmune diseases.

“Unfortunately, they’re still trying to give her the right treatment, the correct treatment,” Ballsy said during a ZOOM event with New Zealand-based organization Banyuhay Aotearoa.

She also revealed that Kris continues to lose more weight and now weighs less than 90 pounds.

“She has so many allergies that all of the medicines they’ve been trying haven’t been working, or maybe they did but then the side effects, they were not too happy about,” Ballsy said.

Kris’ sister also recalled that there was even a point when the Queen of All Media was ready to give up her fight but her sons pushed her to continue fighting.

“There was a time she was really feeling that she was about to give up because she was having such a difficult time, but when she looks at pictures of her sons, when she sees them, then she knows she still has to fight because as you know, Josh is a special boy and Bimb is only 15,” Ballsy said.

“So that’s keeping her fighting spirit even stronger, and thanks to many prayers, thanks to your prayers, at least the fighting spirit is still there,” she added.

Ballsy said that Kris is now meeting with a new team of doctors to help her condition. She said that Kris’ condition became more complicated when she left for the United States to seek treatment.

“When she left she had two autoimmune diseases. I think now there are four. With all the tests that they do in the US, tests that we don’t have here, madaming naglalabasan,” Ballsy added.