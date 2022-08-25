LOOK: Angelica Panganiban stuns in new maternity shoot

Actress Angelica Panganiban is a proud momma as she shared her stunning maternity shoot which marked her being a first-time parent.

In a series of Instagram posts, Angelica showed her baby bump while sailing on a yacht in Subic. She wore a bright red gown and a long white dress.

“Sails up! Happiness is on the way,” she wrote.

“Happiness made out of love,” she added in another post.

The actress announced that she is pregnant with her partner Gregg Homann last March.

“Magagampanan ko na rin ang pinakahihintay, at pinaka-importanteng papel ng buhay ko. Magiging ganap na ina na po ako,” she said in a previous post.

Angelica and Gregg confirmed their relationship in January 2021.