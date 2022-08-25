“I gained… a Daddy.”: Pia Wurtzbach greets fiancé Jeremy Jauncey on his birthday

Pia Wurtzbach has appreciated her fiancé Jeremy Jauncey on his birthday, calling him a “source of her happiness” and a “daddy” at the same time.

“I honestly thought a love or relationship like this didn’t exist but he proved all my doubts [and] insecurities wrong,” she said on her Instagram page. “I feel so safe in the relationship, that I can be my true silly self (and that it’s okay for the world to see that).”

The Miss Universe 2015 titleholder was treating her fans to some of their funny moments together which include her pranking, kissing and exchanging pick-up lines with Jauncey, as seen on her social media account.

Wurtzbach described her relationship with Jauncey as “the best feeling for a girl.” She also talked about how her fiancé’s presence completes her life despite losing her biological father.

“Jeremy’s birthday is a day before my (biological) Dad’s birthday and even though my Dad isn’t around anymore, I feel like the heavens have blessed me with another man in my life to watch over me [and] take care of me to fill all the voids in my heart,” she stated. “I may have lost a Dad, but I gained… a Daddy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pia Wurtzbach (@piawurtzbach)