WATCH: Anne Curtis’ adorable ‘little school girl’ Dahlia

Screen superstar Anne Curtis recently sent off her daughter Dahlia as a first-time “school girl,” and shared her images on thesocial media.

Curtis , who has more than 18 million Instagram followers, shared a video of her 2-year-old getting ready for her first day as preschooler, with details of the child’s outfit.

“My little school girl,” Curtis wrote. “All done with her first day & she had so much fun!”

The video also shows Dahlia’s hand with a stamp, and Curtis carrying her daughter apparently after waiting for her to finish her first day in pre-school.

Replying to a comment on her post, Curtis explained that what Dahlia attended was “one like a pre pre-school where they all sing, learn and play together!”

“It’s so cute to see all the kids together,” she added.

Curtis’ husband, restaurateur and vlogger Erwan Heussaff, shared the actress’ post on Instagram, writing: “Stop, time, stop.”

Since becoming first-time parents in March 2020, the couple been chronicling Dahlia’s early childhood.