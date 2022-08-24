Sharon Cuneta says ‘half of her is missing’ after Cherie Gil’s death

Sharon Cuneta still mourns the passing of her good friend and colleague Cherie Gil. On her Instagram account, Sharon shared a throwback photo of her and Gil and one of their happy moments.

“Wherever I go, you are with me. No Dorina without Laviña,” the Megastar wrote on Tuesday.

“I feel like about half of me is missing. I really miss you,” Sharon added.

Sharon said that Cherie died three weeks ago but it still feels like she just lost her yesterday.

“My Chichi…I will love you always,” the 56-year-old actress ended.

The two starred in the hit movie “Bituing Walang Ningning’ where Sharon played the role of Dorina and her nemesis Lavina was played by Gil.

The actress died last August 5 after battling a rare form of cancer.

“Cherie was diagnosed with a rare form of endometrial cancer in October of last year after deciding to relocate to New York City to be closer to her children. She then underwent treatment at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center of New York,” the family said.

Gil requested to make her diagnosis private and her family supported her decision all throughout.

“Cherie fought bravely against her illness, with grace and strength. Despite her struggles, she always managed to exude courage and never lost her trademark sass, wit and infectious humor, or her larger-than-life personality. She spent her last days surrounded by family and loved ones,” the family said.