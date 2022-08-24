EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Joaquin Domagoso’s girlfriend Raffa Castro shares maternity photo

Raffa Castro, the girlfriend of Filipino actor Joaquin Domagoso, has finally confirmed that she is pregnant with their first child.

Broadcaster Diego Castro’s daughter made this confirmation on social media. “Cant believe this was 4 months ago (heart emoji) and that the love of my life was inside my stomach (loudly crying face emoji),” she wrote.

In July, former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno had confirmed the rumors, saying he was a “proud lolo” to his son’s child.

“Of course, I’m happy for Joaquin. Having a child, naturally, will create a certain mindset in terms of priorities,” he was quoted as saying in an interview with Modern Parenting.

