LOOK: Herlene Budol dresses up as Darna for her birthday

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago

Comedian and Binibining Pilipinas first-runner up Herlene Budol dressed up as Pinoy superhero ‘Darna’ for her 23rd birthday.

In photos that she shared on her instagram, Budol said that she has long dreamed of wearing the iconic costume.

“Ding ang korona! Suot ko ang costume ni Darna hango sa idolo kong si Marian Rivera na naging Darna noon. Natupad na din ang pangarap kong magsuot ng Darna costume sa aking kaarawan,” said Budol.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Herlene Nicole Budol (@herlene_budol)

She thanked her family and friends for celebrating her special day with her and gave a mega shout out to her fans.

“At sa mga pumunta kagabi, na lugod kong kinatutuwa ang mga pasabog at supresa hatid ninyo sa akin. Maraming salamat sa Budol Family, Policarpio & Timbol Family, Soto & Guevarra Family at KaFreshness Family,  kht may Bagyo andyan kayo para suportahan ang aking Birthday Celebration. Mapapanood nyo eto sa upcoming Vlog ko!! Salamat mga KaSquammy, KaHiponatics at KaBudol ko dyan!,” said Budol.

Budol’s manager, Wilbert Tolentino, confirmed earlier that they are currently preparing for an international pageant. They also confirmed that the BInibining Pilipinas already approved of her pageantry plans.

