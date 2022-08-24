Kylie Padilla addresses pregnancy rumors, says Gerald Anderson is a friend

Kylie Padilla has recently returned from Switzerland after shooting a film with Gerald Anderson with the working title ‘Unravel’.

Kylie then clarified rumors linking her to Anderson including a romantic relationship and that she is now pregnant.

“Wala pong katotohanan sa mga lumalabas,” Kylie told GMA News.

“Magkaibigan lang po kami ni Gerald. Professional lang po ang relationship namin. Nothing else,” she added

Kylie said that there are times that she gets annoyed by the persistent rumor.

Nakakainis ang dami eh. So out of this world, Hindi po talaga siya totoo. Naba-bother lang ako na baka may maniwala eh,” she added.