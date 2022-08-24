ABS-CBN, TV5 deal ‘on hold’ to solve lawmakers issues

ABS-CBN and TV 5 have announced that they have agreed to pause their agreement for now to address the concerns of lawmakers and other government agencies surrounding the deal.

“To address the issues which have been raised by certain legislators and the National Telecommunications Commission on the proposed investment by ABS-CBN for a minority interest in TV 5, ABS-CBN and TV 5 have agreed to pause in their closing preparations,” the Kapamilya network said in a statement.

RELATED STORY: Authorities to investigate ABS-CBN ‘violations’ following investment deal with TV5

“The pause will give the space for both media organizations to respond to the issues and accommodate any relevant changes in terms,” the network added.

Both networks believe that an agreement between the two companies will have a favorable impact on Philippine media.

“Free-to-air television remains to be the most affordable and extensive source of entertainment and public service to Filipinos,” the company added.

READ ON: Deal signed: More airtime for ABS-CBN shows on TV5 under way

Albay Representative Edcel Lagman said that the House investigation on the deal may result in derogation of press freedom and free speech, the bedrock of democratic governments.

“With the recent infusion of TV5, the playing field approximates leveling. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that arrangement. What is definitely errant is when authorities trample on the freedom of expression and of the press,” Lagman said.