Vhong Navarro camp insists Deniece Cornejo swore that the actor did not rape her

The legal camp of actor Vhong Navarro maintained that the television host is cleared from rape allegations in the case filed by Deniece Cornejo.

Last July, the Court of Appeals ordered the filing of charges against the actor.

In a Pep.ph report, Vhong’s lawyer Alma Mallonga said the rape accusations have been junked by courts due to inconsistencies in her statements and evidence.

The lawyer said that in Cornejo’s two sworn statements, there was no mention of rape against Vhong.

“The events, contained in 8 paragraphs of the complaint, ended with Mr. Navarro leaving the condo unit at her request,” Mallonga said.

“She states: ‘He tried to insist that I let him stay longer (in the condo) and even made jokes about sleeping over… I told him, ‘No, di puwede talaga,’ so finally he conceded… Thereafter, Kuya Vhong left my unit by himself,” the lawyer added.

“Again, in a Petition dated February 4, 2014 filed with the court, Ms. Cornejo maintained that she was not raped on January 17, took pains to recount what happened that day which ended with her asking Mr. Navarro to leave, and he did, i.e. ‘Kuya Vhong left my unit by himself,” the lawyer continued.

The lawyer also cited the dismissals of the rape charges at the Taguig Prosecutor’s Office and the Department of Justice.

“Why would Ms. Cornejo, claiming she was raped on January 17, 2014, meet up with Mr. Navarro a few days later on January 22?” the lawyer added.