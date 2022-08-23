‘Unstoppable’: Ruffa Gutierrez takes Master’s degree right after graduating from college

Actress Ruffa Gutierrez took to instagram to share to her fans that she is now a college graduate. She has completed her degree in Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the Philippine Women’s University (PWU).

Gutierrez shared on her instagram account the news along with her graduation photo.

“I humbly want to share that I have graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Communication Arts from the Philippine Women’s University under the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP). I am now gearing up for PWU’s 99th Commencement Exercises at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) next week,” said Gutierrez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUFFA GUTIERREZ (@iloveruffag)

Ruffa expressed her gratitude to her loved ones who supported her in her journey.

“I would not have been able to successfully embark on my educational journey without the continuous guidance of PWU‘s ETEEAP team of professionals and the immeasurable support of my loved ones,” said Gutierrez.

She also announced that she is currently enrolled in a Masters Degree Program in PWU.

“Because of my enduring commitment to continuously seeking knowledge and equipping myself with new skills that will help me prosper and fulfill my dreams in the ever-changing global scene, I also proudly share with you that I am officially an MA-ComArts student at PWU. The journey continues — unstoppable!,” said Gutierrez.