Aicelle Santos asks for prayers for mom in critical condition

Singer and Kapuso star Aicelle Santos asks for prayers for her family because her mom, Leonila Santos is now in critical condition.

“Hiling po ako sa inyo ng panalangin para sa aming mommy who’s in critical condition right now. Her name is Leonila Santos,” Aicelle said while sharing a photo of a medical equipment.

The singer did not mention the exact medical condition of her mother.

“Panginoon, dugtungan niyo pa po ang buhay ni mommy. Isang pagkakataon pa po Lord. With You nothing is impossible,” she added.

The singer also shared the post of her brother.

“Lord God, I trust in you. This is by far the most difficult time my family and I have been through. You’ve always been with us and I know you are still as always. Please provide the healing and miracle for our mom,” her brother said.