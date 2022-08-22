EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Michelle Madrigal back into dating scene, reveals face of new man in her life

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Michelle Madrigal, in an Instagram post, has revealed that she’s currently seeing a ‘Caucasian man with quite impressive abs’.

“Him,” Michelle captioned her Instagram post showing photos of herself looking carefree and joyful in a blue two-piece swimsuit in the arms of the man at a beach in Canyon Lake in Texas.

Sharing details of her love life in a YouTube vlog, the 33-year-old single mom admitted that she is back in the dating world, four months after her divorce with Troy Woolfolk was finalized.

RELATED STORY: Now officially divorced, Michelle Madrigal welcomes new chapter in her life

Media reports quoted Michelle as saying that she’s started casually dating a few months back, but she didn’t post anything because she was still “emotionally unavailable”.

“I was just trying to see what dating feels like again because you don’t know what you’re doing after being married and becoming a parent,” she added.

Talking about her new man, Michelle said they don’t have any just yet but that “we’re in a very good place.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Security Guard The Orchard

VIRAL: Netizens outraged as speeding car hits security guard in PH

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 08 22 at 3.17.29 PM

‘Florita’ intensifies into tropical storm, rainfall and landslides expected

3 hours ago
house of representatives 1

Philippine House receives proposed 2023 budget worth Php5.268T

3 hours ago
iStock 479303594

UAE’s five-year multi-entry tourist visa: All you need to know

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button