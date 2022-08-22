Michelle Madrigal back into dating scene, reveals face of new man in her life

Michelle Madrigal, in an Instagram post, has revealed that she’s currently seeing a ‘Caucasian man with quite impressive abs’.

“Him,” Michelle captioned her Instagram post showing photos of herself looking carefree and joyful in a blue two-piece swimsuit in the arms of the man at a beach in Canyon Lake in Texas.

Sharing details of her love life in a YouTube vlog, the 33-year-old single mom admitted that she is back in the dating world, four months after her divorce with Troy Woolfolk was finalized.

Media reports quoted Michelle as saying that she’s started casually dating a few months back, but she didn’t post anything because she was still “emotionally unavailable”.

“I was just trying to see what dating feels like again because you don’t know what you’re doing after being married and becoming a parent,” she added.

Talking about her new man, Michelle said they don’t have any just yet but that “we’re in a very good place.”