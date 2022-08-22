EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Luis Manzano shares ultrasound video of first baby with Jessy Mendiola

Actor Luis Manzano shared on instagram the ultrasound video of his first baby with actress Jessy Mendiola. Manzano shared his delight that the baby appears to look like Mendiola.

“Hi Baby Peanut! @senorita_jessy and i love you ❤️ thank you Lord kamukha ng Mommy!,” captioned Manzano.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luis Manzano (@luckymanzano)

Mendiola commented on the post clarifying that ‘peanut’ is their nickname for their baby.

“Baka maniwala sila na Peanut yung pangalan. palayaw lang po namin yan,” said Mendiola.

The couple announced that they are expecting their first child in a post on instagram last week.

The post has now garnered more than 11 thousand reactions and congralutary messages from netizens.

