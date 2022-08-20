Top 5 Westlife songs Filipinos anticipate at upcoming concert in Abu Dhabi

Award-winning boyband sensation Westlife returns to the UAE with Filipinos and UAE residents highly anticipating what songs the group will be performing at their one-night-only concert in the capital this September 29.

The group had several hits and chart toppers across several decades with 14 songs ranking number 1 in the UK and over 55 million records sold around the world.

The Filipino Times rounds up five of their most unforgettable hits that will surely have Filipinos jumping, humming, and enjoying the beats of these nostalgic songs.

Uptown Girl. Did you know that Westlife’s ‘Uptown Girl’ is a revival? This song, originally performed by Billy Joel, took Westlife to the international stage in 2001. Uptown Girl remains as the boyband’s biggest hit single to date.

Flying Without Wings. Clad in white with their signature smiles, Westlife captured the hearts of many Filipinos and fans around the world with this pop ballad song, reaching number 1 in 1999.

I Have A Dream/Seasons in the Sun. Westlife has a penchant for turning classic songs into chart-topping renditions – this two-in-one medley brought over 707,000 chart sales bringing Westlife as the first chart-topper of the 21st century.

Hello My Love. Westlife shook the world when they announced their 2011 hiatus – and when they came back in 2019 – fans highly anticipated their new hit song ‘Hello My Love’ which now ranks as Westlife’s ‘most streamed song’ with over 54.5 million streams across several platforms.

My Love. With over 18 million plays, Westlife’s slow ballad ‘My Love’ is the group’s love letter to their home – Ireland.

Limited tickets available

Filipino fans are advised to book tickets early, as there are only a limited number of tickets available for this one-night-only concert! Don’t forget to purchase your bus ticket along with your concert ticket, which will provide you with roundtrip transportation from Dubai to the Etihad Arena.

Don’t miss your chance to see Westlife at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, this September 29th.

Tickets are now available at www.ticketmaster.ae

For more information visit www.livenation.me.