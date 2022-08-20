Sing and laugh at Dubai’s fun-filled ‘Pinoy Piyesta’ this September 2

Filipinos in Dubai and the UAE should mark their calendars for September 2nd, when six of the Philippines’ hottest and trending stars will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena in an unforgettable one-night-only concert!

The concert will take Filipinos on a nostalgia trip with songs that have been popular since the 1990s, as well as antics and jokes that will fill the Coca-Cola Arena with fun, laughter, and a good time to entertain overseas Filipinos who have been working hard to support their families back home.

“Filipinos are a thriving community within Dubai, one which we have come to embrace and enjoy. They are truly unique and proud people with a strong love for their culture and their country and we are looking forward to bringing a bit of home to them with this concert and showcasing their colourful way of life,” says Blu Blood MD and CEO, Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman.

The show will feature internationally renowned Filipino singers and comedians such as Asia’s Soul Supreme, KZ Tandingan, singer-songwriter Morisette, pop-rock sensation Yeng Constantino, and OPM hitmaker Erik Santos. Singer-comedians K Brosas and Ethel Booba bring their own brand of hilarity to the evening.

‘Pinoy Piyesta’ is proudly brought to you by leaders in entertainment, Blu Blood, in association with Dubai Summer Surprises. A not-to-be-missed event, tickets are available at www.coca-cola-arena.com, Dubai Calendar, PlatinumList and BookMyShow.