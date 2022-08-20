EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Sing and laugh at Dubai’s fun-filled ‘Pinoy Piyesta’ this September 2

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Filipinos in Dubai and the UAE should mark their calendars for September 2nd, when six of the Philippines’ hottest and trending stars will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena in an unforgettable one-night-only concert!

The concert will take Filipinos on a nostalgia trip with songs that have been popular since the 1990s, as well as antics and jokes that will fill the Coca-Cola Arena with fun, laughter, and a good time to entertain overseas Filipinos who have been working hard to support their families back home.

Filipinos are a thriving community within Dubai, one which we have come to embrace and enjoy.  They are truly unique and proud people with a strong love for their culture and their country and we are looking forward to bringing a bit of home to them with this concert and showcasing their colourful way of life,” says Blu Blood MD and CEO, Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman.

The show will feature internationally renowned Filipino singers and comedians such as Asia’s Soul Supreme, KZ Tandingan, singer-songwriter Morisette, pop-rock sensation Yeng Constantino, and OPM hitmaker Erik Santos. Singer-comedians K Brosas and Ethel Booba bring their own brand of hilarity to the evening.

‘Pinoy Piyesta’ is proudly brought to you by leaders in entertainment, Blu Blood, in association with Dubai Summer Surprises. A not-to-be-missed event, tickets are available at www.coca-cola-arena.com, Dubai Calendar, PlatinumList and BookMyShow.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

dubai rooftop pool address sky view

Children below 5 not allowed to use adult pools in Dubai hotels

14 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 08 20 at 2.17.17 PM

‘Dubai, mag-ingay!’: Andrew E to headline Tagalog Rap Festival this October

27 mins ago
JAIL istock

Dubai court upholds 5-year jail term for gang members for robbery at villa

32 mins ago
west

Top 5 Westlife songs Filipinos anticipate at upcoming concert in Abu Dhabi

50 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button