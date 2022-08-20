Filipino supergroup spacedog spacecat to release debut album in September

Filipino supergroup spacedog spacecat has announced debut album ‘Fuzz Sounds’ which will be released this September.

The album will include four previously released singles: ‘Beach, etc.’, ‘Metro Retro Bizarro’, ‘Seeking A Friend’ and ‘My Midori’

The band comprising Jam Lorenzo (The Geeks, Mirror Masks), Evee Simon (July XIV, Megumi Acorda), RJ Mabilin (The Axel Pinpin Propaganda Machine), Janine Samaniego (Tuniwa), Marc Inting (Twin Lobster) and Jerros Dolino (Megumi Acorda), will release 'Fuzz Sounds' on September 17 via Catshelf Records.

“Fuzz Sounds” the debut album from fuzz pop band spacedog spacecat comes out on September 17, 2022 with a launching event at Mow’s Matalino! Preorder your CDs and limited edition fuzz sounds shirts via the link below:https://t.co/m4uy9TwYqL pic.twitter.com/W2FIIVK7pY — spacedog spacecat (@spacedogcat) August 17, 2022

Pre-orders for ‘Fuzz Sounds’ are now open and the fans can purchase the CD at PHP500.

Limited edition album t-shirt will also available.

The album launch will showcase performances from spacedog spacecat, Identikit, The Strangeness, and formerly Maryknoll.

Formed in the midst of the pandemic in 2020, however the spacedog spacecat began playing live shows together as a band this year.