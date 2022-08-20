EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

'Dubai, mag-ingay!': Andrew E to headline Tagalog Rap Festival this October

Andrew E, the undisputed “King of Pinoy Rap”, will be bringing the hype of ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ in the upcoming Tagalog Rap Festival Dubai Tour this October 23, 2022 at the Coca Cola Arena.

The respected, multi-award-winning hiphop and rap artist made waves anew when he joined then-candidate Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos during their political caravans with his viral crowd chant, ‘Bagong Pilipinas, Bagong Mukha’.

And now, Andrew E brings the excitement and energy of these massive crowds to the Dubai stage, as he performs alongside Dongalo Wreckords Artists including Jawtee, 3 Digitz, Crazzy G., Mananabaz, D.F.T., Endang & Jhoan, Bastee & Donman, and Julius Tha Drummer.

Andrew Ford Valentino Espiritu, popularly called “Andrew E” is known for his relatable lyrics on his raps and songs to the masses. He first rose to prominence in 1991 with his major hit song “Humanap Ka Ng Panget”, which was eventually adapted into a film and became a box-office smash.

And now over three decades later, he remains as one of the Philippines most talented icons in hiphop and rap with over 2.5 million followers on Facebook alone.

Catch Andrew E brought to you by LDH Events and MDM Global this coming October 23, 2022 at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai. Tickets start from AED75. Doors open 6pm.

Get your tickets here at: www.coca-cola-arena.com

