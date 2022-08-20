Donnalyn Bartolome on her ‘poverty inspired’ birthday: Bawal na ba maging ako? 

Vlogger and controversial content creator Donnalyn Bartolome slammed the criticisms over her recent vlog showing her birthday celebration set in the slums of the Philippines.

Bartolome said that the kanto-inspired birthday theme last July was her way of being true to herself.

“Bawal na ba maging ako? Nagpapakatotoo lang ako. Sino ka para pagsabihan ako na mali bumalik sa dati kong gawi,” She said in a Facebook post addressing the bashing and flak she has been receiving.

The party featured some celebrity friends celebrating in monobloc chairs, street food and traditional party games.

She also blew her birthday cake using a crispy mound of rice. Some netizens accused Bartolome of romanticizing poverty.

”Using kanto aesthetic merely as an aesthetic without shedding light and calling for action over the financial insecurity, job precarity, and overall sickness that comes with it does not only maintain the unequal status quo – aestheticizing it also contributes to this inequality,” a sociologist on Twitter said.

“Instead of pretending to be poor through a lavish kanto themed party, why not understand what it is to be poor and find ways and means to assist. To be poor is not something to celebrate by the rich.

It is insensitive. Just saying,” Supreme Court Justice Marvic Leonen tweeted.

But Bartolome remains unfazed from the criticisms.

“Yung minamata ako ng mga tao noon after ko umalis saamin cause I had no money, pati pagkain ko ng kwek kwek tinatawag akong poor,” Bartolome said.

“THIS IS THE FILIPINO CULTURE. Not a theme. Gusto niyo pabonggahan na party? Choice niyo yun. Walang masama sa simple o bongga basta afford mo,” she added.