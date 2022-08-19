EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Blackpink’s second studio album sells 1.5m pre-orders in one week

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago

Blackpink official Album poster | Courtesy: Blackpink

Blackpink’s second studio album has sold more than 1.5 million in preorders, media reports said.

According to YG Entertainment, expectations remain high for the album to break sales records.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial)

Earlier the LP “Born Pink” became available for preorders just a week ago and it will be released on September 16. First LP “The Album” sold 800,000 copies in six days in preorders. It was the first million-selling album from a K-pop girl group.

On August 28, the band will perform at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey. It will become the first K-pop female artists group to take to the stage at the popular awards ceremony.

