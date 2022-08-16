Singer Jaya extends gratitude for support to her family after house fire

Singer Jaya has extended gratitude to people for supporting her family after their house caught fire in the United States.

The house got damaged and the fire due to electrical snag erupted minutes after she and her daughter Sabriya returned home from the airport last Aug. 7 (U.S. time).

She posted about updates on the recent incident on her Instagram page on Aug. 15.

“Thank God, my husband Gary calmly took control and [led] us to safety. Our son Gavin helped big time as well, but lost all of his possessions, but miraculously, his Bible, wallet [and] passport were untouched by fire!” she said. “The main [three] bedrooms and some parts of the house didn’t really [burn], which was crazy because the fire was so huge and all over!”

Jaya was extended help from her neighbors who comforted the family, and provided them with necessities including shoes, clothes and water.

Jaya expressed admiration to her husband and three kids in coping with the incident.

“We are tired, fatigued, heartbroken but not defeated. We still catch ourselves cry in secret, but we are alright,” she said. “We are humbled by this experience. Now we know not to take anything for granted. We now move forward, one day at a time.”