Jericho Rosales lookalike spotted in Davao

A man who was spotted in a carnival in Davao De Oro showed some resemblance to leading man and actor Jericho Rosales.

In an interview on Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho, the mother of Junrey Bauh said that she was very fond of Rosales when she was pregnant with Junrey.

According to Junrey’s father, his wife loved to watch series or shows of the actor when she was still pregnant with Junrey.

“Kakain siya dadalhin niya talaga diyan malapit sa tv ang pagkain,’ the father of Junrey said.

According to his siblings, Junrey was the only one different in terms of looks.

Junrey currently works in a rubber plantation and as a construction worker.