John Arcilla admits getting death threats over role as ‘Renato Hipolito’ at ‘Ang Probinsyano’

Actor John Arcilla has admitted that he got death threats for his role in ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’.

He acted in a villain’s role in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” and has played the character of Renato Hipolito in the TV series.

Netizens have been cursing him and calling him names on his Instagram page.

“Dumadami nanaman fans ko at personal message pa [pero] nakaka-bother din,” he said. “Serye lang po walang personalan. Sana naman joke-jokan lang yan. Pagbantaan po ninyo si Hipolito huwag po ako [kasi parang medyo] hindi nakakatawa ‘yon ‘di ba?”

“Sana hindi ka seryoso [dahil] kahit alam kong mas powerful ang faith ko bilang tao sa iyong intention, parang I need to post this to make other people aware na may mga audience na ganito na sana ay mapaliwanagan ng iba,” he stated. “Kung nagagalit kayo kay Hipolito, [understandable] pero kung sa ‘kin, parang I think kailangan natin i-review ang ating sense of reality.”

“Ang moral lesson po dito ay dapat talaga walang WAR, dahil kung itong fiction lang ay nasasaktan tayong lahat lalo na sa totoong buhay,” he added. (The moral lesson here is that there should not be wars because if fictitious wars already affect us, a real war could hurt more.)

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” aired its final episode last Friday at the end of the show’s seven-year run.