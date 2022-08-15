Derek Ramsay now ‘semi-retired’ from showbiz

Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay said that he is now shifting his focus to his family as he consider himself semi-retired from show business.

In a GMA News report, Derek shared that he had so many realizations during the pandemic after starting his “beautiful family.”

“I’m really enjoying family. Ngayon talaga I’m really bonding with Elias, with my wife Ellen,” he said.

The actor said that he is not closing any doors for any opportunities because he is still passionate to do his craft.

“Kapag meron akong nabasang script na bubuhayin ang dugo ko eh,” he said.

The actor said he is now supporting his brother Andrew who made his film debut in Cinemalaya.