Jane de Leon ‘affected’ by criticism over role in ‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Actress Jane de Leon has admitted being affected by criticism over role in ‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series’.

She however stressed that it only makes her stronger as a person after being asked by talent manager-comedian Ogie Diaz about her feelings over the expectations of the public on her role as Darna, as seen in a vlog on Diaz’s YouTube channel yesterday, Aug. 13.

“Ang sa akin, panoorin muna nila ‘yung ‘Darna’ para ma-appreciate nila ‘yung character ko and me as Jane de Leon,” she replied. “Syempre nasasaktan din ako.”

(For me, [I think] they should watch the show first for them to appreciate my character and me as well as Jane de Leon. Of course I also get hurt [by the bashing].)

“Thankful din naman ako kahit papaano na nandyan sila para pagbutihin ko ‘yung mga ginagawa ko, para maging strong ako as as a person. Hindi lang naman ang binibigay nila sa atin ay sakit sa puso, syempre kailangan din natin tatagan ‘di ba?” she added.

(I am still thankful that [critics] are there [to push me] to improve in what I do [and] also for me to be strong as a person. [Critics] not only cause us pain but also [teach us] the value of being tough, right?)

“Actually, nung hindi ko pa nasusuot ‘yung buong costume ‘yung helmet pa lang, teary-eyed na talaga ako kasi para siyang korona — korona ni Darna,” she said. (Actually, I was yet to wear the full costume at the time but I already got teary-eyed when I tried the helmet on because it feels like a crown — Darna’s crown.)

