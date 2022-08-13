Filipino rap star Al James set to visit Canada next month

Filipino rap star Al James has announced his upcoming Canadian tour next month.

Last August 10, the rapper announced his first-ever Canada Tour entitled Pa-umaga (Morning) after his viral hit in 2018 and the artist shared the news of the tour on Instagram on Thursday (August 12).

Stating that the lineup of shows have been finalised, he said,

“Final tour sched for Canada! Can’t wait to see y’all!,” said Al James in a post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴀʟ ᴊᴀᴍᴇs (@aljames)

The Pa-umaga Tour has six stops in the country, starting in Winnipeg and capping off in Vancouver and according to the flyer shared on the star’s profile the six-leg tour which has been named after his 2018 hit song ‘Pa-Umaga’ will take place between September 16 and 25.

The rapper who has been relatively quiet over the past few years, with his 2022 single “PSG” being his first release since 2020, will kick off the tour at the Exchange Event Centre in Winnipeg on September 16, before heading to the Union Hall in Edmonton the following day, as well as the Junction Underground venue in Calgary on September 18.

Al James will have a five-day interval before he is due to appear at the Xinflix Media Studio in Toronto on September 23, and the Mojito Pub in Surrey on September 24 and his Canadian tour will conclude at the Red Room in Vancouver on September 25.