Lourdes Faberes praised for performance in Netflix series: ‘The Sandman’

Filipina actress Lourdes Faberes stole the show in fantasy drama The Sandman.

Netflix’s top-tier drama released an episode that fans and reviewers see as the best hour-long content of 2022 so far and rated among the top TV Shows.

The series is the joint masterpiece of DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television on Neil Gaiman’s fan-favorite character, Sandman, the King of Dreams and the cast includes Tom Sturridge (The Boat That Rocked), Robert Boyd Holbrook (Gone Girl), Vivienne Acheampong (The Witches), and a famous stand-up comedian Patton Oswalt.

Filipina actress Lourdes Faberes won praise about her beauty and talent playing the role of Kate Fletcher, who is among the customers who get stuck in a 24-hour diner.

