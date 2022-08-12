Iza Calzado announces pregnancy during 40th birthday

Actress Iza Calzado celebrated her 40th birthday with an extra special gift— she is now pregnant with her first child with husband Ben Wintle.

“So I had all these big plans for my for 40th year on Earth as it also coincides with my 20th year in the industry. I already completed a few of the exciting projects lined up for me and there were a few dream projects in the pipeline. I was ready to usher in this new chapter in my life,” Iza said in an Instagram post.

“Then you came along. Unexpectedly. It was a shock in the beginning like ice cold water that gets thrown at you. This is not what I planned yet here you were. It took only a brief moment. I, then, instinctively knew that this was THE plan,” she added.

Iza is part of the upcoming teleserye ‘Darna’ where in she will play the role of being the first Darna before passing it on to actress Jane De Leon.