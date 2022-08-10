EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Balenciaga’s P100K ‘trash bags’ leave netizens dumbstruck

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Balenciaga

Netizens are dumbstruck after fashion brand Balenciaga sells what can be dubbed as the most expensive ‘trash bags’ in the world.

The public cannot help but criticize the pouch looks a hundred percent like a hefty bag ready to be thrown away. The bags which were first featured during Balenciaga’s 2022 Fall Ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France. The bag made from leather is priced at $1,790 or P99, 485.52.

Model holding the new Balenciaga ‘trash bag’

The bags which comes in three different colors are now available for purchase in Balenciaga outlets.

“I couldn’t miss an an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?” said the Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga during the ‘360 degrees’ show where the bags were first launched.

Some netizens think that the brand is conducting a social experiment.

In 2016, Filpinos cannot help but raise eyebrows after the fashion brand released a shopping bag which looks similar to that of ‘bayong.’

