‘Badjao Girl’ Rita Gaviola welcomes first child

Rita Gaviola, popularly known as “Badjao Girl”, has welcomed her first child with her non-showbiz boyfriend.

On Instagram, the reality show star Gaviola showed herself carrying her baby while her partner sat beside her.

“Mahal ko kayo (I love you both),” she said. In another post, she shared family photos with her partner saying, “mahal ko kayo” with the “Pinoy Big Brother” alum also asking people to address their hate toward her and not her child.

“Sabihan ninyo lang ako [ng] masasakit na salita, kahit laitin niyo ako okay lang sa akin. Basta wag ninyo lang idamay ang anak ko,” she said. “Tatanggapin ko lahat ng masasakit wag lang anak ko.”

(Tell me hurtful words or even bash me, I am okay with it. Just don’t get my child involved. I will accept all your hurtful comments, but spare my child from them.)

Gaviola gained joined the reality TV show alongside Juan Karlos Labajo, Maymay Entrata and Kisses Delavin, among others in 2016 and since then took part in many shows and last February, Gaviola also joined “Showtime Sexy Babe” of the noontime variety show “It’s Showtime,” where she was named a daily round winner.