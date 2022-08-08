EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Camelle Mercado second Filipina to win Miss United Continents crown

Staff Report

Camelle Mercado of the Philippines has won the title of new Miss United Continents, making her the second Filipina to win the crown and the feat came six years after Jeslyn Santos became the first Filipino and Asian woman to win the crown.

Mercado bagged the title during pageant ceremonies in Ecuador on Saturday (Sunday Philippine time) and contended with 24 other aspirants for the coveted title.

Host delegate Ivanova Velez finished second, followed by Colombia’s Karen Ortiz, and Venezuela’s Lis Arbalaez. Paraguay’s Gretha Matiauda was fourth runner-up, while Mexico’s Ayram Ortiz was the fifth runner-up.

The Ecuador-based pageant started as the Miss Continentes Americanas, a competition for representatives from countries in North, Central, and South America and after gaining wide international reception, organizers expanded the competition worldwide and renamed it Miss United Continents.

