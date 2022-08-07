EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Online Filipino radio station in Kuwait launches “Talent Quest 2022”

Online Filipino radio station in Kuwait Pinoy Arabia ME has launched “Talent Quest 2022”.

The leading and the only duly licensed online Filipino radio station in Kuwait launched the “Pinoy Arabia ME Talent Quest 2022” to mark its 8th anniversary.

A total of KD1,500 cash prizes will be offered in the contest as the Pinoy Arabia ME Talent Quest 2022 is aimed at discovering fresh talented Filipinos in Kuwait.

Ben Garcia, Pinoy Arabia ME Station General Manager said that their project is to provide a platform to discover and hone new talents.

The first weekly audition started Friday at the Blue & Blue Café and Restaurant in Hawally with 11 participants taking up the challenge: Arjay Tumang (Human Beat Box), Shalom Battung (singing), Kristel San Diego- singing, Roseann Lorenzo Dequit (singing),Victor Llaguno (painting), Christine Argente (singing), Alvin Bartulin (singing with guitar), Marissa Inso (singing), Kenneth Morales (singing), Maria Ana Sarmiento (singing) and Aubrey Joyce Nueva (singing).

The competition is open to talented Filipino individuals or group of 10 members maximum and of 18 years old and above. The other requirements are valid residence in Kuwait and competition is open in singing, dancing, arts, acting, etc “ except death-defying stunts, dangerous acts, obscene performance and acts that go against the culture, tradition and morals of Kuwait.”

The other condition is that a person should not have appeared or been a guest on other online radio shows in Kuwait or having won a grand prize in any competition in Kuwait from January 2022 till date.

The weekly audition will be held every Friday this August and those who pass the audition will join in the weekly elimination round in September to later compete in the semi-finals in October with the grand finals set in November.

The grand prize winner is KD1,000 cash prize while the first runner-up and second runner-up winners will receive KD300 and KD200 respectively.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

